Raymond James Boosts IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target to C$15.00

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IBIBF. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.07.

Get IBI Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:IBIBF opened at $10.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. IBI Group has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.