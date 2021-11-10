Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Chesswood Group in a report released on Friday, November 5th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

CHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

TSE:CHW opened at C$14.43 on Monday. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of C$5.72 and a 12 month high of C$14.49. The firm has a market cap of C$241.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 38.45, a current ratio of 40.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

In other news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.47 per share, with a total value of C$48,184.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,873,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,497,174.32. Also, Director Edward Sonshine sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.39, for a total value of C$443,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,218. Insiders bought a total of 10,700 shares of company stock worth $123,417 in the last 90 days.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.