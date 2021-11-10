FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

TSE:TKO opened at C$2.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.51. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.04 and a 52 week high of C$3.22. The company has a market cap of C$778.04 million and a PE ratio of 83.03.

In related news, Director Kenneth William Pickering purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,150.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

