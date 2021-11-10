FY2021 Earnings Estimate for T-Mobile US, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. William Blair also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $119.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.73. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $114.69 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.