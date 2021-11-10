National Bank Financial Weighs in on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.60 to C$8.60 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.64.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$8.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$6.59 and a 12-month high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$496.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$485.80 million.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

