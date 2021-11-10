Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.47. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

BAC stock opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $383.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 58.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after buying an additional 939,511 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 108,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 77,654 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

