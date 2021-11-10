Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.21.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after buying an additional 14,314,407 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 449.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846,906 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,052 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

