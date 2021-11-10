Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €84.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been assigned a €84.00 ($98.82) target price by research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 27.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Varta in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Varta in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varta has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €98.83 ($116.27).

Shares of VAR1 opened at €116.15 ($136.65) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €124.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €130.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56. Varta has a 52 week low of €100.40 ($118.12) and a 52 week high of €181.30 ($213.29).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

