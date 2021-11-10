Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.40 Price Target at Baader Bank

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CEC1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on Ceconomy in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceconomy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.06 ($5.95).

ETR:CEC1 opened at €6.10 ($7.18) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.59. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of €4.08 ($4.80) and a 52-week high of €7.60 ($8.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 million and a PE ratio of 9.77.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

