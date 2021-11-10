Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €90.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covestro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.85 ($81.00).

ETR:1COV opened at €55.28 ($65.04) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion and a PE ratio of 7.79. Covestro has a 1-year low of €41.64 ($48.99) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

