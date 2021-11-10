Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €1.80 Price Target

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €1.80 ($2.12) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 60.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AF. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.18) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €3.28 ($3.86).

Shares of AF opened at €4.54 ($5.34) on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.23.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

