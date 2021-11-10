PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. On average, analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.73. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYPS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of PLAYSTUDIOS at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

