Exchange Income (EIF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.63 per share for the quarter.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$322.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.85 million.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$44.37 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$34.56 and a 1 year high of C$45.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 30.39.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EIF shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.10.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

