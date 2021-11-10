ProQR Therapeutics’ (PRQR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in a report issued on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRQR. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.17.

PRQR stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,747.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,312,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after buying an additional 21,472 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

