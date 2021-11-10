Roth Capital Raises First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $140.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.79.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR opened at $114.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.82. First Solar has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,704 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.