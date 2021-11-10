Diana Shipping (DSX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DSX opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $451.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.09.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -142.85%.
A number of equities analysts have commented on DSX shares. BTIG Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.
Diana Shipping Company Profile
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
