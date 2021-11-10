Diana Shipping (DSX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DSX opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $451.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -142.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diana Shipping stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Diana Shipping worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DSX shares. BTIG Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

