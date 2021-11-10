Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $18.16 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $56,173.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,583 shares of company stock valued at $653,486 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,844,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,679,000 after buying an additional 685,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 714,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 593,804 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 531,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,504,000 after acquiring an additional 507,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 754,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 341,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

