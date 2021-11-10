LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.86 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 111.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 703.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 2,688.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 115.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSB Industries (LXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.