Volcon Inc’s (NASDAQ:VLCN) Quiet Period Will Expire on November 15th

Volcon’s (NASDAQ:VLCN) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 15th. Volcon had issued 3,025,000 shares in its IPO on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $16,637,500 based on an initial share price of $5.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ VLCN opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. Volcon has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $17.24.

In other Volcon news, Director Adrian James purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $70,182.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

