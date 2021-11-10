E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:EJH) Lock-Up Period Will End on November 10th

E-Home Household Service’s (NASDAQ:EJH) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, November 10th. E-Home Household Service had issued 5,555,556 shares in its initial public offering on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,002 based on an initial share price of $4.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:EJH opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99. E-Home Household Service has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $80.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EJH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

