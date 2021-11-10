Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Price Down 7.6% Following Weak Earnings

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $54.79 and last traded at $54.79. Approximately 22,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 371,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.28.

The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $934,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 67.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,916,000 after purchasing an additional 327,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,065,000 after buying an additional 323,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after buying an additional 225,967 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Trinseo by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after buying an additional 112,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 109,128 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

