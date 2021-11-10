Graf Acquisition Corp. IV’s Lock-Up Period To End on November 17th (OTCMKTS:GFORU)

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:GFORU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, November 17th. Graf Acquisition Corp. IV had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 21st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS GFORU opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88.

