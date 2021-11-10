Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $87.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Altair Engineering traded as high as $82.81 and last traded at $82.11, with a volume of 721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.91.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $402,468.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,691 shares of company stock valued at $32,950,230. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

