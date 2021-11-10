Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$81.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners traded as high as C$75.45 and last traded at C$75.04, with a volume of 19537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$74.17.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIP.UN. CIBC upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.29 billion and a PE ratio of 23.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

