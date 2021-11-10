Boqii Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 16,235 call options on the company. This is an increase of 9,021% compared to the average volume of 178 call options.

Boqii stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $200.83 million, a P/E ratio of -223.00 and a beta of 1.95. Boqii has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Boqii will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boqii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boqii by 17.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,516,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,748,000 after buying an additional 1,129,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Boqii in the second quarter worth about $7,184,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Boqii by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 665,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boqii by 193.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 97,165 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Boqii in the second quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

