Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$69.00 to C$72.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 11,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 391,516 shares.The stock last traded at $48.30 and had previously closed at $47.37.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.37%.

About Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

