Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enerplus traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 26208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after buying an additional 293,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 109,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 2.98.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 43.09% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.033 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -23.53%.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

