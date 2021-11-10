Investors Purchase Large Volume of Rimini Street Call Options (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,498 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,610% compared to the average daily volume of 263 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $732,712.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $83,041.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,849,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,135,242 in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $630.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rimini Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

