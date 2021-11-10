Autolus Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 17,000 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,900% compared to the average volume of 340 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $12,279,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

AUTL stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $495.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.57. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 5,610.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

