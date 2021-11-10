GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €48.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s previous close.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.19 ($47.28).

G1A stock opened at €44.13 ($51.92) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12 month high of €44.24 ($52.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a PE ratio of 50.84.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

