Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VMUK. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.45) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.45) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 210.67 ($2.75).

Shares of VMUK opened at GBX 171.60 ($2.24) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 199.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 199.39. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 117.10 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -15.19.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

