Aptitude Software Group’s (APTD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.44% from the stock’s previous close.
APTD opened at GBX 585 ($7.64) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £334.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 668.90. Aptitude Software Group has a 52-week low of GBX 440 ($5.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 738 ($9.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Aptitude Software Group Company Profile
