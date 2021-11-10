Aptitude Software Group’s (APTD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.44% from the stock’s previous close.

APTD opened at GBX 585 ($7.64) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £334.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 668.90. Aptitude Software Group has a 52-week low of GBX 440 ($5.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 738 ($9.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

