James Barnes Buys 1,000 Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Stock

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) insider James Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) per share, with a total value of £20,200 ($26,391.43).

Shares of LON BRSC opened at GBX 1,984 ($25.92) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,091.73. The firm has a market cap of £968.79 million and a P/E ratio of 8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.60. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 1,414 ($18.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,230.28 ($29.14).

Get BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.