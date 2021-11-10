FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Reduced by Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1685 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -824.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $264,737,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,958 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,494 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,527,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,051,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $637,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,515 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

