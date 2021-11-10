EnPro Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for EnPro Industries in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NPO. Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

NPO opened at $106.91 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.54.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Capital International Investors increased its position in EnPro Industries by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after buying an additional 357,310 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $8,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth $4,245,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 40,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

