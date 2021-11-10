Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Main Street Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

MAIN stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.86. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $29.96 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 8.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,312,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 13.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 647,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 77,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 26.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.