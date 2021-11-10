Connie Mixon Acquires 24,000 Shares of MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) Stock

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) insider Connie Mixon bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,813.69).
Shares of LON:MYX opened at GBX 64 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £12.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. MYCELX Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.91 ($1.06). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 47.97.
About MYCELX Technologies
