Connie Mixon Acquires 24,000 Shares of MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) Stock

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) insider Connie Mixon bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,813.69).

Shares of LON:MYX opened at GBX 64 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £12.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. MYCELX Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.91 ($1.06). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 47.97.

About MYCELX Technologies

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

