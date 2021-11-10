FY2021 EPS Estimates for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Boosted by Analyst

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EME. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE EME opened at $131.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.56 and its 200-day moving average is $121.35.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

