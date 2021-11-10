FY2021 Earnings Estimate for 98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Issued By Raymond James

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Raymond James also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

98532 has a 52 week low of C$12.04 and a 52 week high of C$14.76.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

