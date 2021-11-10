Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.29. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WFC. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

WFC opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

