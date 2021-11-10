Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.29. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.
WFC opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.
