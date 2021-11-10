FY2021 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Reduced by Cormark

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$248.52 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CG. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.07.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$10.59 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.95%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.