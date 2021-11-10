CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. CalAmp posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAMP. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

CAMP opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.09, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.49. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 1,118.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CalAmp by 55,844.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.