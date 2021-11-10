Astrotech (ASTC) and The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) is one of 42 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Astrotech to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astrotech and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $330,000.00 -$7.60 million -1.30 Astrotech Competitors $1.12 billion $317.27 million -8.14

Astrotech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech. Astrotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Astrotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Astrotech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Astrotech Competitors 260 1218 1740 52 2.48

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 1.03%. Given Astrotech’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astrotech has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -2,276.35% -28.45% -24.10% Astrotech Competitors -133.95% 17.49% -6.10%

Risk and Volatility

Astrotech has a beta of -1.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrotech’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Astrotech rivals beat Astrotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide. The Astral Images Corporation segment includes the development of film restoration and enhancement software. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

