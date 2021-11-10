Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.07%. On average, analysts expect Sotherly Hotels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.03. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

