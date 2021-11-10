Apyx Medical (APYX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Apyx Medical to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. On average, analysts expect Apyx Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apyx Medical stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.73 million, a P/E ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 426.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 42,071 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APYX. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

