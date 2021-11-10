Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $106.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $92.51 on Friday. Materion has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average of $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Materion will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Materion during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Materion during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Materion by 572.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Materion by 3,237.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

