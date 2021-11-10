Zacks Investment Research Lowers Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

Get Quantum alerts:

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $418.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.22. Quantum has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $52,079.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 41,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $224,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,469 shares of company stock valued at $536,926. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantum (QMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.