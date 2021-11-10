Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $102.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LITE. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $92.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,141 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lumentum by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

