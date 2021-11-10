Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terminix Global Holdings Inc. provides pest control services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Terminix, formerly known as ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terminix Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of TMX opened at $40.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.92. Terminix Global has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terminix Global will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Terminix Global by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

