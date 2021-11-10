First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG) Trading Up 0.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.71. Approximately 3,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31.

